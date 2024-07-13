Axie Infinity Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $808.54 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $5.47 or 0.00009460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,899.32 or 1.00117576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,791,369 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,778,694.42133495 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.30915998 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $26,771,665.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

