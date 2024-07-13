Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,048,791,000 after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,956,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,229,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $195,406,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 731,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,025,000 after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.66. The company had a trading volume of 289,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,101. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at $58,801,506.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

