AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,921,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

TSLQ traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,675. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.17.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

