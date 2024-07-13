Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Azimut Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AZMTF stock remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. 10,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

About Azimut Exploration

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

