Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Azimut Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of AZMTF stock remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. 10,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
About Azimut Exploration
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What are earnings reports?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.