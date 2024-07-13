AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Price Performance

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZZ

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.