B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 490,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,271,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $343.03 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

