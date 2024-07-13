B. Riley Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $19.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $321.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,357,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,307,044.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 779,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,949,590. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

