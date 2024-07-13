B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $3.40 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

