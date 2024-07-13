Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Update

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 202,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,601. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 10.1%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 118,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.