Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4713 per share by the bank on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

NYSE:BBAR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. 369,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,564. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

