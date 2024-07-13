Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Trading Down 4%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51. 121,416 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $931.86 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Comercial Português, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Comercial Português Increases Dividend

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1049 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Comercial Português’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

