Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in June

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,215,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 835,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF remained flat at $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56.
About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple
