BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in June

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BDORY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. 321,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

