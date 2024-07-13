Bank of America Begins Coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.86.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $143.52 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $35,587.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,966,000 after purchasing an additional 581,453 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,157,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,672,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.