Bank of America Lowers Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $60.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.22.

Get Celsius alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CELH stock opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.