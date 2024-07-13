Bank of America Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $38.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 117,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $12,989,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

