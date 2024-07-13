Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZKAP traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,682. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

