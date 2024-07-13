Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 93.7% in June

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the June 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 550.0 days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF remained flat at $7.85 during trading on Friday. 814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83.
Bankinter Company Profile
