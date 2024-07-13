Barclays Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $517.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $500.00 to $517.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LII. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $504.00.

NYSE LII opened at $557.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a one year low of $328.94 and a one year high of $572.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.19.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

