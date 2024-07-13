Barclays Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $156.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $147.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Tenet Healthcare from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.71.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $134.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.