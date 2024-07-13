Barclays Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $61.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 101.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 82.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 99.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.