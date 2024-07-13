Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.57

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 7295252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 88,695 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

