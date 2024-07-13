Barclays Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $74.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,609,000 after acquiring an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

