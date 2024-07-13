Barclays Raises SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $27.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $29.81.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 32,469.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $274,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

