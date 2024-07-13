Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMWYY. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMWYY opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.5397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.