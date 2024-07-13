Beldex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $336.94 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $336.94 million and $764,389.49 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.16 or 0.05392983 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00043904 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,866,894 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,166,894 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.