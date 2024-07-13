Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Shares Up 2.8%

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 144.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 144.40 ($1.85). 1,560,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,533,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.40 ($1.80).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £797.02 million and a P/E ratio of 911.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare

In other Bellevue Healthcare news, insider Paul Southgate sold 2,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.81), for a total value of £4,008.63 ($5,134.66). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

