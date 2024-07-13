Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Path

Bio-Path Stock Up 4.8 %

BPTH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.96. 143,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,643. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by ($0.34). Research analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.