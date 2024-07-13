BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCP) Shares Down 2.4%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.40 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.84). Approximately 97,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 19,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.86).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £914.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,112.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 69.33.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. BioPharma Credit PLC was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

