Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0576 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $10.75 million and $25,416.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00082516 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010610 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.