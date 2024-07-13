BitShares Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $225,165.84 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,318,733 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

