Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Black Diamond Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $385.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

