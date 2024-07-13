BlackCardCoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.35 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. One BlackCardCoin token can now be bought for $5.98 or 0.00010194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Profile

BlackCardCoin’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,982 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. BlackCardCoin’s official message board is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 5.84060965 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,138,937.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

