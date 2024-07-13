BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.299 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ECAT stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.92.
