BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $12.08.
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.