bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLEU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the first quarter worth $320,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bleuacacia during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

BLEU remained flat at $10.74 during trading on Friday. bleuacacia has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 million, a PE ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.01.

bleuacacia ( NASDAQ:BLEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

