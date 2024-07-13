BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $51.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.64.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.