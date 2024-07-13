BMO Capital Markets Downgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.

GFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.08.

GFL stock opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

