BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $557,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,787.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,883 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Morphic by 9.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

