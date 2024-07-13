BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Sets New 12-Month High at $563.91

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $563.91 and last traded at $535.43, with a volume of 555608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $559.53.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

