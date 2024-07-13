BNB (BNB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $533.01 or 0.00921661 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $78.66 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,368 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,425.59026745. The last known price of BNB is 519.94388295 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,691,976,643.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.