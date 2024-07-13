BNB (BNB) Tops One Day Volume of $1.54 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $533.01 or 0.00921661 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $78.66 billion and approximately $1.54 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,368 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,425.59026745. The last known price of BNB is 519.94388295 USD and is down -1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,691,976,643.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
