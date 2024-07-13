BNB Price Reaches $534.42 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. BNB has a market cap of $78.87 billion and approximately $1.45 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for $534.42 or 0.00909938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,335 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,359.4809972. The last known price of BNB is 534.66164982 USD and is up 2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2192 active market(s) with $1,513,876,930.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.