BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 80.5% in June

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BOC Hong Kong Price Performance

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.64. 5,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $56.60. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $46.28 and a 52 week high of $66.82.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $2.904 dividend. This is a positive change from BOC Hong Kong’s previous dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.