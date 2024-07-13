Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Trading 3% Higher

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.41 and last traded at C$2.41. Approximately 1,336,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,424,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Price Performance

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

