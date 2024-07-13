Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the June 15th total of 45,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 766,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNRG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.88. 59,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,700. Brenmiller Energy has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Brenmiller Energy
