BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.41% of BrightView worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,908,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,595,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BrightView by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 804,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

BrightView stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,822. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.80 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

