Brokerages Set Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target at $9.11

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,866 shares of company stock worth $307,360 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.