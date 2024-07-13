Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires Shares of 3,797 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after purchasing an additional 185,479 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,545 shares in the company, valued at $49,312,626.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $9,357,740. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.59. 10,190,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,277,736. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of -65.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

