Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DoorDash by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,198 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.00. 3,315,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,705. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,909,909.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 6,554 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $706,193.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,711,701.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,150 shares of company stock valued at $57,195,176. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

