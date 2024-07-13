Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,773. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.67 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.63. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

